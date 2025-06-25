Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump administration aims to slash funds that preserve the nation’s rich architectural and cultural history

By Michael R. Allen, Visiting Assistant Professor of History, West Virginia University
The program is a crucial source of funding, particularly in small towns and rural America, where privately raised cultural heritage funds are harder to come by.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
