Human Rights Observatory

What happens next in US-Iran relations will be informed by the two countries’ shared history

By Gregory F. Treverton, Professor of Practice in International Relations, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
Negotiations are possible between the US and Iran, but they will neither be easy nor likely to produce more than limited outcomes.The Conversation


