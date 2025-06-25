Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New report finds that Trinidad & Tobago needs to do more to stop LGBTQ+ discrimination

By Janine Mendes-Franco
Structural discrimination contributes to the prejudicial attitudes many people from the local LGBTQ+ community face, based on their real — or even perceived — sexual orientation and gender identity.


© Global Voices
