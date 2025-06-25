Tolerance.ca
Screen time can benefit or harm young kids – it all depends on the content and context of what they consume

By Teresa Rossignoli Palomeque, Personal docente investigador, Universidad Nebrija
Screens dominate much of the modern world, and there are ongoing debates, among experts and parents alike, about whether young children should be exposed to them. So what exactly is the real impact of screen time on a child’s neuropsychological development?

Many pediatric associations recommend limiting exposure during childhood, especially for children under five years of age, but research suggests that the picture is far from black and white – both the context and content of a child’s screen time are key to its impact.

Physical effects


Several studies have highlighted…The Conversation


Read complete article

