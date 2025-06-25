Tolerance.ca
How’s the UK attempt to reach net zero going? There’s good news and bad news

By John Barrett, Professor of Energy and Climate Policy, Deputy Director of the Priestly Centre for Climate Futures, Theme Lead for the UKRI Energy Demand Research Centre, University of Leeds
Piers Forster, Professor of Physical Climate Change; Director of the Priestley International Centre for Climate, University of Leeds
Each year, the Climate Change Committee – the UK’s independent advisory body tasked with monitoring the country’s movement toward its legally binding climate goals – gives a report on the government’s progress over the last year.

The Climate Change Committee’s new 2025 progress report is a mix of good and bad news about whether the UK is on track to meet its greenhouse gas emissions targets. These include…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
