Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Haiti: Displacement Hits Record as Security Efforts Fall Short

By Human Rights Watch
Children live in makeshift sites as growing insecurity, particularly in the capital, is forcing families to flee their former shelters in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on April 16, 2025.  © 2025 Guerinault Louis/Anadolu via Getty Images (Washington, DC) – One year since deployment of the first personnel of the United Nations-authorized Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission to Haiti, violence and human rights abuses continue to rise, Human Rights Watch said today.Ongoing shortfalls in personnel, funding, and equipment have severely limited the MSS’s ability to contain violence,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
