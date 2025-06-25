Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Antoinette Lattouf’s unfair dismissal win shows ABC must be more courageous in defending its journalists

By Denis Muller, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Advancing Journalism, The University of Melbourne
The way the case was handled has done substantial damage to the ABC’s reputation, not just for impartiality but for its capacity to stand up for its staff.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The leaks we missed
~ Haiti: Displacement Hits Record as Security Efforts Fall Short
~ Hundreds of women writers arrested as China extends crackdown on ‘Boys’ Love’ fantasies
~ Bats get fat to survive hard times. But climate change is threatening their survival strategy
~ Why have athletes stopped ‘taking a knee’?
~ Japanese prime minister’s abrupt no-show at NATO summit reveals a strained alliance with the US
~ South Korea: Human Rights Issues for New Government
~ A chance discovery of a 350 million-year-old fossil reveals a new type of ray-finned fish
~ Ceasefires like the one between Iran and Israel often fail – but an agreement with specific conditions is more likely to hold
~ Rwanda: Opposition Leader Arrested
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter