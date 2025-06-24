Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Korea: Human Rights Issues for New Government

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung during his inauguration ceremony at the National Assembly in Seoul, June 4, 2025. © 2025 Anthony Wallace/AP Photo (Seoul) – South Korea’s new government should adopt measures to address human rights problems in the country and abroad, Human Rights Watch said today in a letter to President Lee Jae-myung. It is critically important for the government to bolster democratic institutions, end entrenched discrimination, protect digital rights, and promote North Koreans’ human rights.President Lee took office on June 4, 2025,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bats get fat to survive hard times. But climate change is threatening their survival strategy
~ Why have athletes stopped ‘taking a knee’?
~ Japanese prime minister’s abrupt no-show at NATO summit reveals a strained alliance with the US
~ Antoinette Lattouf’s unfair dismissal win shows ABC must be more courageous in defending its journalists
~ A chance discovery of a 350 million-year-old fossil reveals a new type of ray-finned fish
~ Ceasefires like the one between Iran and Israel often fail – but an agreement with specific conditions is more likely to hold
~ Rwanda: Opposition Leader Arrested
~ World News in Brief: Türk speaks out on sexual violence, Brazil floods update, Nicaraguan human rights violations
~ Playful or harmful? David Seymour’s posts raise questions about what’s OK to say online
~ A chance discovery of a 365-million-year-old fossil reveals a new type of ray-finned fish
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter