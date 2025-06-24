Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ceasefires like the one between Iran and Israel often fail – but an agreement with specific conditions is more likely to hold

By Donald Heflin, Executive Director of the Edward R. Murrow Center and Senior Fellow of Diplomatic Practice, The Fletcher School, Tufts University
While Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire after 12 days of airstrikes, it isn’t clear what specific measures, if any, the countries might agree to in order to keep the peace.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
