Rwanda: Opposition Leader Arrested

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Opposition politician and president of the Dalfa-Umurinzi party, Victoire Ingabire, at the High Court in Kigali on March 13, 2024. © 2025 Photo by Guillem Sartorio / AFP via Getty Images (Nairobi) – The Rwandan authorities rearrested Victoire Ingabire, the head of an unregistered political party, on June 19, 2025, as a part of a drawn-out trial that targets political opposition figures, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should release Ingabire and other people detained on politically motivated grounds and guarantee the rights to freedom of expression,…


© Human Rights Watch -
