Human Rights Observatory

Playful or harmful? David Seymour’s posts raise questions about what’s OK to say online

By Kevin Veale, Senior Lecturer in Media Studies, part of the Digital Cultures Laboratory in the School of Humanities, Media, and Creative Communication, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
NZ Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour says his Victim of the Day posts are ‘a bit playful’. Yet not so long ago, he was demanding apologies for similar ‘jokes’.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
