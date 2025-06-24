Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Video games can help trans players feel seen and safe. It all starts with design

By Phoebe Toups Dugas, Associate Professor of Human-Centred Computing, Monash University
Michelle Cormier, PhD Candidate / Research Assistant, Monash University
New research highlights how game makers can design for trans-inclusivity – because if we want trans joy in the world, we will have to design for it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
