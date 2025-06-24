Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The ancients also had to deal with a cost-of-living crisis. Here’s how they managed

By Konstantine Panegyres, Lecturer in Classics and Ancient History, The University of Western Australia
Ancient Greeks and Romans were well aware that a cost of living crisis can cause political strife. Here’s how they managed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rwanda: Opposition Leader Arrested
~ World News in Brief: Türk speaks out on sexual violence, Brazil floods update, Nicaraguan human rights violations
~ Playful or harmful? David Seymour’s posts raise questions about what’s OK to say online
~ A chance discovery of a 365-million-year-old fossil reveals a new type of ray-finned fish
~ Ibn Battuta, a 14th-century judge and ambassador, travelled further than Marco Polo. The Rihla records his adventures
~ Video games can help trans players feel seen and safe. It all starts with design
~ Global rankings fuel hype, but students have more to consider when choosing a uni
~ How old are you really? Are the latest ‘biological age’ tests all they’re cracked up to be?
~ Israel bombed an Iraqi nuclear reactor in 1981 − it pushed program underground and spurred Saddam Hussein’s desire for nukes
~ Kazakhstan: Abused Woman Facing Murder Conspiracy Retrial
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter