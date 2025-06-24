Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel bombed an Iraqi nuclear reactor in 1981 − it pushed program underground and spurred Saddam Hussein’s desire for nukes

By Jeffrey Fields, Professor of the Practice of International Relations, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
Israel, with the assistance of U.S. military hardware, bombs an adversary’s nuclear facility to set back the perceived pursuit of the ultimate weapon. We have been here before, about 44 years ago.

In 1981, Israeli fighter jets supplied by Washington attacked an Iraqi nuclear research reactor being built near Baghdad by the French government.

The reactor, which the French called Osirak and Iraqis called Tammuz, was destroyed.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rwanda: Opposition Leader Arrested
~ World News in Brief: Türk speaks out on sexual violence, Brazil floods update, Nicaraguan human rights violations
~ Playful or harmful? David Seymour’s posts raise questions about what’s OK to say online
~ A chance discovery of a 365-million-year-old fossil reveals a new type of ray-finned fish
~ Ibn Battuta, a 14th-century judge and ambassador, travelled further than Marco Polo. The Rihla records his adventures
~ Video games can help trans players feel seen and safe. It all starts with design
~ The ancients also had to deal with a cost-of-living crisis. Here’s how they managed
~ Global rankings fuel hype, but students have more to consider when choosing a uni
~ How old are you really? Are the latest ‘biological age’ tests all they’re cracked up to be?
~ Kazakhstan: Abused Woman Facing Murder Conspiracy Retrial
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter