Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kazakhstan: Abused Woman Facing Murder Conspiracy Retrial

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Elvira Erkebayeva © Private (Berlin, June 24, 2025) – A woman from western Kazakhstan who experienced two decades of severe domestic abuse by her former husband is to be retried for allegedly conspiring to murder him, Human Rights Watch said today. The first attempt to prosecute the woman, Elvira Erkebayeva, 41, was declared a mistrial on May 19, 2025, and exposed how police in Kazakhstan failed to protect her from domestic violence. A new jury was selected on June 23, 2025.Police in Uralsk, western Kazakhstan detained Erkebayeva on February 26, 2024, following her…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
