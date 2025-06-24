Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Human Rights Council Members Should Reject Eritrea’s Bid to End Scrutiny

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Eritrea, Mohamed Abdelsalam Babiker, during the 55th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, February 28, 2024.  © 2024 Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images The government of Eritrea has been working the corridors of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva to try to end the mandate of the UN special rapporteur on Eritrea. In an clear attempt to scuttle the annual mandate renewal resolution, the Eritrean delegation recently presented a resolution that would terminate…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch
