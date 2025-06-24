Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Resurgence of Suicide Bombings in Nigeria’s Boko Haram Conflict

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A victim of a recent wave of suicide attacks arrives for treatment at a hospital in Maiduguri on June 29, 2024. © 2024 Audu Marte/AFP via Getty Images On the night of June 21, a woman detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) in a crowd of people at a fish market in Konduga town, about 25 km southeast of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital in Nigeria. The attack, which reportedly killed at least 12 people, is the first in the region in 2025 after a series of suicide bombings in 2024.The conflict between Nigerian security forces and Islamist insurgent groups,…


