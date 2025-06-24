How to deal with racism in an intimate relationship
By Maya A. Yampolsky, Associate Professor, School of Psychology, Université Laval
Iman Sta-Ali, PhD Candidate in Clinical Psychology, Université Laval
Libera Amadiwakama Mochihashi, PhD Student, Counselling Psychology, University of Calgary
Renaud Dion-Pons, PhD Student, Psychology, Université Laval
Relationships between people of different ethnic or racial backgrounds have become increasingly common. Research indicates that more adolescents and young adults are entering into inter-ethnic relationships, and survey data from the United States shows that an increasing number of people have a favourable view of these…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, June 24, 2025