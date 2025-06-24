Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

To make buy-now-pay-later fair for consumers, regulators need to understand why shoppers use it

By Anita Lifen Zhao, Associate Professor of Marketing at the School of Management, Swansea University
Philippa Ward, Professor of Marketing, University of Gloucestershire
Ruffin Relja, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, University of Gloucestershire
Many consumers – especially gen Z and millennials – use buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) to split or defer payments. The types of purchases made with BNPL can range from groceries and takeaway deliveries to luxury items.

Nearly 40% of regular BNPL users consider shopping a leisure activity. Easily accessing such credit could increase consumption in this group. It is, therefore, unsurprising that the UK BNPL market is projected…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
