To make buy-now-pay-later fair for consumers, regulators need to understand why shoppers use it
By Anita Lifen Zhao, Associate Professor of Marketing at the School of Management, Swansea University
Philippa Ward, Professor of Marketing, University of Gloucestershire
Ruffin Relja, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, University of Gloucestershire
Many consumers – especially gen Z and millennials – use buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) to split or defer payments. The types of purchases made with BNPL can range from groceries and takeaway deliveries to luxury items.
Nearly 40% of regular BNPL users consider shopping a leisure activity. Easily accessing such credit could increase consumption in this group. It is, therefore, unsurprising that the UK BNPL market is projected…
- Tuesday, June 24, 2025