Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How restoring river catchments can minimise drought and flood risks

By Neil Entwistle, Professor of River Science and Climate Resilience, University of Salford
Neil Macdonald, Senior Lecturer in Risk, University of Liverpool
As Britain’s first heatwave of 2025 hits with temperatures climbing above 30°C, Yorkshire has joined the northwest in official drought status.

This spring has been the driest in the UK since…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kazakhstan: Abused Woman Facing Murder Conspiracy Retrial
~ Human Rights Council Members Should Reject Eritrea’s Bid to End Scrutiny
~ Resurgence of Suicide Bombings in Nigeria’s Boko Haram Conflict
~ Non-traditional sports like pickleball and bouldering are helping Canadians get active this summer
~ How to deal with racism in an intimate relationship
~ Hidden gems of LGBTQ+ cinema: A League of Their Own was always queer
~ To make buy-now-pay-later fair for consumers, regulators need to understand why shoppers use it
~ UK plan to cut energy bills for industrial firms threatens to leave small businesses out in the cold
~ Brazil’s dangerous flirtation with counterterrorism
~ New industrial strategy brings Rachel Reeves’ securonomics to life – but will it protect Britain from more supply chain shocks?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter