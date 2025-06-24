UK plan to cut energy bills for industrial firms threatens to leave small businesses out in the cold
By Sam Hampton, Researcher, Environmental Geography, University of Oxford
Jan Rosenow, Leader of the Energy Programme, Environmental Change Institute, University of Oxford, University of Oxford
The UK government aims to cut energy bills for large businesses by up to a quarter over four years, thanks to a £2 billion investment within its new industrial strategy. The aim is to make British manufacturers of steel, cars, chemicals, glass and other industrial sectors more competitive with foreign firms.
UK businesses pay some of the highest energy prices in Europe. Under the new scheme, roughly…
