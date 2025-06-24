Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil’s dangerous flirtation with counterterrorism

By James Fitzgerald, Associate Professor of Terrorism Studies, Dublin City University
Brazilian lawmakers are debating a bill that would expand the definition of terrorism to include the activities of organised crime.The Conversation


© The Conversation
