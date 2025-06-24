Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New industrial strategy brings Rachel Reeves’ securonomics to life – but will it protect Britain from more supply chain shocks?

By Phil Tomlinson, Professor of Industrial Strategy, Co-Director Centre for Governance, Regulation and Industrial Strategy (CGR&IS), University of Bath
David Bailey, Professor of Business Economics, University of Birmingham
Paddy Bradley, Industry Fellow, School of Management, University of Bath, University of Bath
Brexit, COVID, the war in Ukraine and now Trump’s tariffs have all highlighted how vulnerable life in the UK is to disruptions in trade. Everyday items that people rely on can be subject to major shortages, delays and price rises, due to something as simple as a ship getting…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kazakhstan: Abused Woman Facing Murder Conspiracy Retrial
~ Human Rights Council Members Should Reject Eritrea’s Bid to End Scrutiny
~ Resurgence of Suicide Bombings in Nigeria’s Boko Haram Conflict
~ Non-traditional sports like pickleball and bouldering are helping Canadians get active this summer
~ How to deal with racism in an intimate relationship
~ Hidden gems of LGBTQ+ cinema: A League of Their Own was always queer
~ To make buy-now-pay-later fair for consumers, regulators need to understand why shoppers use it
~ How restoring river catchments can minimise drought and flood risks
~ UK plan to cut energy bills for industrial firms threatens to leave small businesses out in the cold
~ Brazil’s dangerous flirtation with counterterrorism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter