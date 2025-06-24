Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US attack on Iran lacks legal justification and could lead to more nuclear proliferation

By David Hastings Dunn, Professor of International Politics in the Department of Political Science and International Studies, University of Birmingham
Nicholas John Wheeler, Professor of International Relations, Department of Political Science and International Studies and Non-Resident Senior Fellow at BASIC, University of Birmingham
After being attacked by both Israel and the US, Iran is likely to feel that it has no option to redouble its efforts to develop its own nuclear deterrent.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
