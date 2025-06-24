Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is your cat vocal or quiet? The explanation could be in their genes

By Grace Carroll, Lecturer in Animal Behaviour and Welfare, School of Psychology, Queen's University Belfast
If you’ve ever shared your home with more than one cat, you’ll know how different their personalities can be. One might chirp for food, purr loudly on your lap and greet visitors at the door. Another might prefer quiet observation from a distance.

So why do some cats become chatty companions while others seem more reserved?

A recent study led by wildlife researcher Yume Okamoto and their colleagues at Kyoto University suggests that part of the answer may lie in cat genes.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kazakhstan: Abused Woman Facing Murder Conspiracy Retrial
~ Human Rights Council Members Should Reject Eritrea’s Bid to End Scrutiny
~ Resurgence of Suicide Bombings in Nigeria’s Boko Haram Conflict
~ Non-traditional sports like pickleball and bouldering are helping Canadians get active this summer
~ How to deal with racism in an intimate relationship
~ Hidden gems of LGBTQ+ cinema: A League of Their Own was always queer
~ To make buy-now-pay-later fair for consumers, regulators need to understand why shoppers use it
~ How restoring river catchments can minimise drought and flood risks
~ UK plan to cut energy bills for industrial firms threatens to leave small businesses out in the cold
~ Brazil’s dangerous flirtation with counterterrorism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter