Human Rights Observatory

Neurodiverse kids at camp: How programs can become places where all children belong

By Nicole Neil, Associate professor, Faculty of Education, Western University
For many families, summer camp is a rite of passage representing friendship, fun and freedom. But for families of children with neurodevelopmental disabilities, it can be a season of rejection, stress and exclusion.

While other children pack their bags for campfires and canoeing, many children with disabilities are told there’s no space for them, not because they don’t belong, but because the camp isn’t prepared. This is a reality faced by families of children…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
