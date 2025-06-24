Why Nice was right to say no – for now – to new Alzheimer’s drugs
By Paul Atkinson, Senior Research Fellow, History of Health and Medicine, University of Liverpool
Sally Sheard, Chair Professor, History of Medicine, University of Liverpool
The UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) has declined to recommend two new Alzheimer’s drugs for routine NHS use in England. While disappointing for some families affected by dementia, this decision reflects a cautious and evidence-based approach that protects patients and public funds.
The drugs in question – lecanemab, made by Eisai, and donanemab…
- Tuesday, June 24, 2025