Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Husband of Belarusian opposition leader is among political prisoners released by Lukashenka

By Daria Dergacheva
Syarhey Tsikhanouski was unexpectedly released from prison, five years after being jailed by Alyaksandr  Lukashenka’s regime. Tikhanovsky is the husband of the current Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
