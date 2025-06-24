Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Shadow treasurer Ted O'Brien accepts invitation to government’s economic roundtable

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The federal opposition has accepted an invitation from Treasurer Jim Chalmers for shadow treasurer Ted O'Brien to attend the August economic roundtable.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
