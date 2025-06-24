Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How aid cuts may be affecting humanitarian workers

By Lucia Berdondini, Associate Professor in Psychology, University of East London
Nomsa Sandra Wayland, Clinical Tutor, Psychology and Human Development, University of East London
Humanitarian work takes a profound emotional toll on workers. It places them at the frontline of global crises, at times witnessing the devastating impacts of war, famine, natural disasters, mass displacement and systemic injustice. Humanitarian workers have to cope with emotional exhaustion and burnout, with stress levels in some humanitarian settings comparable to those in combat zones.

The emotional burden deepens when workers feel unable to live up to the very values that initially drew them to the sector.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
