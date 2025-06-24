Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US approves twice-yearly injection for HIV prevention – what you need to know about lenacapavir

By Andrew Owen, Molecular and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Liverpool
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved lenacapavir, an injectable drug that offers long-lasting protection against HIV infection. Administered once every six months, this new treatment marks a major advancement in expanding prevention options for people at risk of HIV infection.

Most HIV prevention drugs are daily pills (known as PrEP), which many people struggle to take regularly for various reasons,


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Husband of Belarusian opposition leader is among political prisoners released by Lukashenka
~ Guterres urges Iran and Israel to ‘fully respect’ ceasefire
~ Charitable giving grew to $593B in 2024, propelled by a strengthening US economy and a booming stock market
~ 3D-printed model of a 500-year-old prosthetic hand hints at life of a Renaissance amputee
~ The Vera C. Rubin Observatory will help astronomers investigate dark matter, continuing the legacy of its pioneering namesake
~ Diversifying the special education teacher workforce could benefit US schools
~ Shadow treasurer Ted O'Brien accepts invitation to government’s economic roundtable
~ ‘Monkey Biz-ness’: Pop culture helped fan the flames of the Scopes ‘monkey trial’ 100 years ago − and ever since
~ Federal energy office illustrates the perils of fluctuating budgets and priorities
~ Supreme Court rules Trump can rapidly deport immigrants to Libya, South Sudan and other countries they aren’t from
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter