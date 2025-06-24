Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The right to water is out of reach for many South Africans: case study offers solutions

By Thembinkosi Twalo, Chief Research Specialist, Human Sciences Research Council
South Africa’s constitution says “everyone has the right to have access to sufficient food and water”. In reality, however, this right is not enjoyed by all. Many places experience regular water shortages or cut-offs. Some people struggle to access water for drinking,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
