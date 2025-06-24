Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey is stepping up its influence in west Africa – what’s behind its bid for soft power

By Issouf Binaté, enseignant-chercheur, Université Alassane Ouattara de Bouaké
Turkey is stepping up its influence in west Africa as the geopolitical and economic landscape in the region shifts. In Senegal, the state-owned Turkish Petroleum Corporation has entered a key partnership in the oil and gas sector. Meanwhile, Karpowership, a company providing electricity via floating power plants, now supplies energy to eight…The Conversation


