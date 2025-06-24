Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia: Police must release 75 people arrested in discriminatory raid on “gay party”

By Amnesty International
Responding to the arrest of 75 people in a raid on a gathering described by police as a “gay party” in the Indonesian city of Bogor, near the capital city of Jakarta, Amnesty International Indonesia’s Deputy Director Wirya Adiwena said: “This discriminatory raid on a privately rented villa is a blatant violation of human rights […] The post Indonesia: Police must release 75 people arrested in discriminatory raid on “gay party” appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
