Human Rights Observatory

Will the fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel hold? One factor could be crucial to it sticking

By Ali Mamouri, Research Fellow, Middle East Studies, Deakin University
Mutual deterrence may prevent a longer war for now, but the balance remains precarious and could collapse with little warning.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
