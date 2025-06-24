Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Prominent Critic of Guinean Junta Abducted, Tortured

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Mohamed Traoré, Guinea 2024. © 2024 Private In Guinea early on Saturday morning, at least a half-dozen heavily armed men broke into the home of Mohamed Traoré, a prominent lawyer and former bar association president, assaulted him and his daughter, and then forced him into a car and drove away. Traoré had been publicly critical of the country’s military junta, which took power in September 2021.After his abduction in the capital, Conakry, Traoré was found hours later with multiple marks of torture in Bangouyah, about 170 kilometers away, by local…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
