Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ending TB in Southeast Asia: ASEAN’s vaccine diplomacy and digital health tools

By Mochammad Fadjar Wibowo, Research Fellow, National University of Singapore
Mutiara Indriani, PhD Scholar, Australian National University
Through technological innovation and the development of new tuberculosis vaccines, ASEAN countries play a vital role in combating TB at both regional and global levels.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Prominent Critic of Guinean Junta Abducted, Tortured
~ Iran and Israel agree to a fragile ceasefire. One factor could be crucial to it sticking
~ Pakistan: Recurrent drone strikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa signal alarming disregard for civilian life
~ Mozambique: Armed Group’s Child Abductions Surge in North
~ A carbon levy on global shipping promises to slash emissions. We calculated what that means for Australia’s biggest export
~ The war won’t end Iran’s nuclear program – it will drive it underground, following North Korea’s model
~ eSafety boss wants YouTube included in the social media ban. But AI raises even more concerns for kids
~ Trouble getting out of bed? Signs the ‘winter blues’ may be something more serious
~ Are Africa’s youth Europe’s future? Inside the EU’s renewed love affair with Nigeria
~ Hauntingly familiar? Why comparing the US strikes on Iran to Iraq in 2003 is off target
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter