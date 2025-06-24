Tolerance.ca
Iran and Israel agree to a fragile ceasefire. One factor could be crucial to it sticking

By Ali Mamouri, Research Fellow, Middle East Studies, Deakin University
Mutual deterrence may prevent a longer war for now, but the balance remains precarious and could collapse with little warning.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
~ Prominent Critic of Guinean Junta Abducted, Tortured
~ Ending TB in Southeast Asia: ASEAN’s vaccine diplomacy and digital health tools
~ Pakistan: Recurrent drone strikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa signal alarming disregard for civilian life
~ Mozambique: Armed Group’s Child Abductions Surge in North
~ A carbon levy on global shipping promises to slash emissions. We calculated what that means for Australia’s biggest export
~ The war won’t end Iran’s nuclear program – it will drive it underground, following North Korea’s model
~ eSafety boss wants YouTube included in the social media ban. But AI raises even more concerns for kids
~ Trouble getting out of bed? Signs the ‘winter blues’ may be something more serious
~ Are Africa’s youth Europe’s future? Inside the EU’s renewed love affair with Nigeria
~ Hauntingly familiar? Why comparing the US strikes on Iran to Iraq in 2003 is off target
