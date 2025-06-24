Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Recurrent drone strikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa signal alarming disregard for civilian life

By Amnesty International
Responding to recurrent drone strikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan that have killed at least 17 people, including five children, this year with the latest deadly strike on Friday, 20 June, Isabelle Lassée, Deputy Regional Director for South Asia at Amnesty International said: “Pakistani authorities have failed to take action to protect the lives […] The post Pakistan: Recurrent drone strikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa signal alarming disregard for civilian life appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


