Human Rights Observatory

Mozambique: Armed Group's Child Abductions Surge in North

By Human Rights Watch
A mother walks with her daughters in the community of Saul, in the Metuge region of Cabo Delgado province, Mozambique, on March 26, 2024. © 2024 Juan Luis Rod/AFP via Getty Images (Johannesburg) – An armed group linked to the Islamic State (ISIS) has ramped up abductions of children in northern Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province, Human Rights Watch said today. Most of the abducted children are being used for transporting looted goods, forced labor, forced marriages, and taking part in the fighting.National civil society groups and the United Nations Children's…


© Human Rights Watch
