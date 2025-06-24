Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Hauntingly familiar? Why comparing the US strikes on Iran to Iraq in 2003 is off target

By Benjamin Isakhan, Professor of International Politics, Deakin University
This is not the start of another Iraq, it’s the continuation of a presidency defined by impulsive power, unchecked force and disdain for democratic constraint.The Conversation


© The Conversation
