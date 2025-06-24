Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The war won’t end Iran’s nuclear program – it will drive it underground, following North Korea’s model

By Anthony Burke, Professor of Environmental Politics & International Relations, UNSW Sydney
The US and Israel bombing campaigns may only delay an Iranian bomb by a few years. Could this signal the death of the nuclear non-proliferation treaty?The Conversation


