Human Rights Observatory

ESafety boss wants YouTube included in the social media ban. But AI raises even more concerns for kids

By Tama Leaver, Professor of Internet Studies, Curtin University
Julie Inman Grant, Australia’s eSafety Commissioner, today addressed the National Press Club to outline how her office will be driving the Social Media Minimum Age Bill when it comes into effect in December this year.

The bill, often referred to as a social media ban, prevents under-16s having social media accounts. But Inman Grant wants Australians to consider the bill a “social media delay” rather than a ban.

When the ban was…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
