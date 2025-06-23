Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Warm-ups, layered clothes, recovery: 4 tips to exercise safely in the cold

By Harry Banyard, Senior Lecturer in Exercise and Sports Science, Swinburne University of Technology
Temperatures have dropped in many parts of Australia which means runners, cyclists, rowers, hikers, or anyone physically active outside need to take extra precautions to stay safe and exercise in relative comfort.

Cold environments can also include high winds and water exposure, which present unique physiological, psychological and logistical challenges that can turn people off exercising.

While exercising in the cold does not typically increase injury risk, certain conditions can lead to a drop in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
