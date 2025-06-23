Tolerance.ca
Here’s why some people suffer from motion sickness – and which remedies actually work

By Christian Moro, Associate Professor of Science & Medicine, Bond University
Felicity Smith, PhD Candidate in Physiology, Bond University
Cars may be a modern phenomenon, but motion sickness is not. More than 2,000 years ago, the physician Hippocrates wrote “sailing on the sea proves that motion disorders the body”. In fact, the word nausea derives from the Greek naus, meaning ship.

Whether you’re in a ship, car, plane, or riding a rollercoaster, motion sicknessThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
