Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Data gaps and demographic change: the end of the NZ census will create big blind spots

By Paul Spoonley, Distinguished Professor, College of Humanities and Social Sciences, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Census data has underpinned nearly every aspect of political decision-making and policy development for decades. The new system is a leap into the unknown.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Warm-ups, layered clothes, recovery: 4 tips to exercise safely in the cold
~ Here’s why some people suffer from motion sickness – and which remedies actually work
~ ‘Baths, wine, and sex make life worth living’: how ancient Romans used public baths to relax, work out and socialise
~ Ukraine: Civilians killed in indiscriminate strikes on Sumy city as Russian military increase attacks – new research
~ Drone footage captured orcas crafting tools out of kelp – and using them for grooming
~ Sharks freeze when you turn them upside down – and there’s no good reason why
~ Human Rights Council hears concerns over displacement, genocide risks and migrant trafficking
~ Gulf States want no winner in the conflict between Israel and Iran
~ Presidents of both parties have launched military action without Congress declaring war − Trump’s bombing of Iran is just the latest
~ Canadian community foundations rally to support local news, calling it essential to democracy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter