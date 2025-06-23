Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Civilians killed in indiscriminate strikes on Sumy city as Russian military increase attacks – new research

By Amnesty International
Civilians in Sumy city in Ukraine are under increased unlawful attacks as the Russian military increase strikes in the region, Amnesty International said today. In Sumy city earlier this month, Russian forces fired unguided 122mm Grad rockets from a multiple rocket launch system (MRLS), killing at least seven civilians and injuring dozens more. These unguided […] The post Ukraine: Civilians killed in indiscriminate strikes on Sumy city as Russian military increase attacks – new research appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
