Sharks freeze when you turn them upside down – and there’s no good reason why

By Jodie L. Rummer, Professor of Marine Biology, James Cook University
Joel Gayford, PhD Candidate, Department of Marine Biology, James Cook University
Imagine watching your favourite nature documentary. The predator lunges rapidly from its hiding place, jaws wide open, and the prey … suddenly goes limp. It looks dead.

For some animals, this freeze response – called “tonic immobility” – can be a lifesaver. Possums famously “play dead” to avoid predators. So do rabbits, lizards, snakes, and even some insects.

But what happens when a shark does it?

In our recent study, we explored this strange behaviour in sharks, rays and their relatives.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
