More women are using medical cannabis – but new research shows barriers push some into illegal markets
By Vinuli Withanarachchie, PhD candidate, College of Health, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Chris Wilkins, Professor of Policy and Health, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Marta Rychert, Associate Professor in Drug Policy and Health Law, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Women are less likely than men to get a prescription for medicinal cannabis, and they tend not to disclose their use out of fear of societal rejection.
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 23, 2025