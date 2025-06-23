Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Work, wages and apprenticeships: sifting for clues about the lives of girls in ancient Egypt

By Julia Hamilton, Lecturer in History and Archaeology, Macquarie University
Evidence of textile workshops demonstrates that girls’ labour was valued enough to be documented in administrative records alongside adult workers.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
